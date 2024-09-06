Newswise — The United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Israel signed the first international treaty on artificial intelligence, an effort to prevent misuse of the emerging technology. According to The Guardian, the treaty ensures these groups must implement safeguards against any threats posed by AI to human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Susan Ariel Aaronson, a research professor of international affairs at the George Washington University. Aaronson is also the director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub and co-PI at the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute, TRAILS. Her research focuses on AI governance, data governance, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR, and AI and digital trade. Aaronson currently directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism. She can discuss AI regulation efforts in the U.S. and internationally.

