Newswise — WASHINGTON (September 3, 2024) – Venezuela’s attorney general’s office said on Monday that a court has issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The office is accusing Gonzalez of conspiracy and other crimes amid July’s presidential election dispute.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to discuss developments of the ongoing dispute in Venezuela.

Michael McCarthy, Professorial Lecturer at the Elliott School of International Affairs at the George Washington University. McCarthy is a leading international affairs expert and trusted international strategic advisor. McCarthy runs Caracas Wire, a Venezuela research advisory company. McCarthy is bilingual in English and Spanish and has worked as a consultant at Venezuela expert for Freedom House, the Carter Center, Consilium Group Advisors, the Wilson Center, along with various schools, law firms and university clinics.

Natalia Dinello, Director of the Global Residencies Program at the Graduate School of Political Management. Dr. Dinello is an expert in comparative politics and campaigns. Dinello can discuss politics existing outside of the United States, specifically elections, as well as the influence of the U.S. on outside elections, and outside elections in the U.S.

Leonard C. Sekelick, professorial lecturer at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs, has taught at GW for nearly 30 years, with longstanding interest in Venezuela and in-depth knowledge of the country. He also has special expertise related to Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, having spent a lot of time in each of these countries. Sekelick first visited Venezuela in 1993 and has been following politics and government there ever since.

