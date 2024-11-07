Newswise — With Donald Trump returning the White House in January, the president-elect has already made a number of promises of things he plans to do on day one. As speculations grow about what a second Trump term will exactly look like, experts at the George Washington University are examining the future of artificial intelligence under a Trump administration.

Susan Ariel Aaronson, a research professor of international affairs at the George Washington University, is also the director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub and co-PI at the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute, TRAILS. Her research focuses on AI governance, data governance, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR, and AI and digital trade. Aaronson currently directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism. She can discuss what AI policy might look like under a Trump administration, including concerns around data protection, trustworthy AI and antitrust initiatives.

Aram Gavoor, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs; Professorial Lecturer in Law; Professor (by courtesy), Trachtenberg School of Public Policy & Public Administration at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Gavoor is an internationally recognized scholar in national security, American administrative law, artificial intelligence, and federal courts. He previously served as Senior Counsel for National Security in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

