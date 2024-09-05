Newswise — A recent Pew Research Center survey found nearly a third of American adults have a tattoo and almost a quarter have more than one.



Whether it’s in a small or large area, there are risks to consider before getting a tattoo and important steps to take to care for your skin afterwards.



Adam Friedman, a professor and the chair of dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences can discuss risks to consider before making a final decision about getting a tattoo and what can happen if you don’t properly take care of the tattooed area.



If you would like to schedule an interview with Adam Friedman, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

-GW-