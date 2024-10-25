WASHINGTON (October 24, 2024) – In a memo from the White House yesterday, the Biden administration is urging government agencies, namely the Pentagon and other intelligence agencies, to adopt artificial intelligence.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan addressed the crowd noting, “This is our nation’s first ever strategy for harnessing the power and managing the risks of AI to advance our national security,”

For more context, please consider Aram Gavoor, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs; Professorial Lecturer in Law; Professor (by courtesy), Trachtenberg School of Public Policy & Public Administration at the George Washington University Law School. Dean Gavoor is an internationally recognized scholar in national security, American administrative law, and federal courts. He previously served as Senior Counsel for National Security in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Additionally, Dean Aram Gavoor was part of a team selected to lead a series of crucial training sessions for thousands of federal government executive branch policymakers and senior leaders in September and October 2024 as part of the General Services Administration’s AI Community of Practice (“AI COP”).

