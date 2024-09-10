Newswise — Wildfires continue to rage in parts of California and Nevada forcing mandatory evacuations for homes nearby.

In California alone, there are 14 active wildfires. The fire which started in the San Bernardino Mountains has spread across 20,000 acres.



In Nevada, Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency. The fire, just south of Reno, has burned across 6,000 acres. As of late Sunday, the fire remains zero percent contained.

The George Washington University has experts available to comment on a variety of aspects related to wildfires including climate change, smoke-related health concerns and prevention strategies.

Susan Anenberg, is the director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and professor and Chair of the department of environmental and occupational health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution, including smoke from wildfires and climate change. Anenberg can discuss the benefits of staying indoors when air quality is poor and the risk of inhaling pollutants from smoke.



Kate Applebaum is an associate professor in the department of environmental and occupational health. Her research focuses on environmental and occupational exposures influencing the risk of chronic diseases.

Lisa Benton-Short is a professor of geography at GW and an expert on urban sustainability, environmental issues in cities, and cities and immigration. Her research focuses on the dynamics of the urban environment from many angles, including planning and public space, urban sustainability, globalization, and immigration. Benton-Short can speak to the current wildfire season from a climate change perspective as well as the role of uncontrolled suburban development. She can also discuss how climate change and its effects on natural disasters like wildfires impact cities as well as what cities are doing to adapt to and mitigate climate change.

Jonathan Deason is a professor and director of the GW Environmental & Energy Management Institute. His expertise includes all aspects of air quality management, including greenhouse gas management and implications for global climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as environmental management and energy policy.

Robert Glicksman, the J.B. and Maurice C Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law at the George Washington University Law School is a nationally and internationally recognized expert on environmental, natural resources, and administrative law issues. Glicksman’s areas of expertise include environmental and natural resources law. Glicksman has consulted on various environmental and natural resources law issues, including work for the Secretariat of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation.

