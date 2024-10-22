Newswise — “The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) announced Monday it is opting out of its collective bargaining agreement with the WNBA. The current CBA was set to expire in 2027 and will still be in effect until Oct. 31, 2025. However, the two sides have a year to come to an agreement to avoid a lockout.” (Via CBS Sports)

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Lisa Delpy Neirotti, the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of Sport Management at the George Washington University. She has been a professor of sport, event and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years. Beyond her responsibilities at GW, Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, College Football Bowl Games, among others. Delpy Neirotti says now is the time with the Caitlin Clark effect.

