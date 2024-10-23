WASHINGTON (October 23, 2024) – The 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are underway in Washington D.C. World financial leaders are gathering this week though Saturday to discuss efforts to boost patchy global growth, deal with debt distress and finance the green energy transition, Reuters reports.

International Business

Danny Leipziger is the managing director of The Growth Dialogue at GW and a Professor of Practice of International Business. Leipziger, a former vice president of the World Bank, headed the Bank’s Poverty Reduction and Economic Management Network of more than 700 economists and other professionals working on economic policy formulation in the area of growth and poverty, debt, trade, gender and economic empowerment, and public sector management and governance. He advised three successive World Bank presidents and represented the World Bank at major international conferences, including G20 meetings.

Law

Melinda Roth is a visiting associate professor of law at the George Washington University Law School. Roth has had an over twenty-year storied career at the World Bank. She focused in areas of private and financial sector development and risk management. She represented the World Bank on the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Economics

Steven Hamilton is an assistant professor in the Department of Economics. He received his Ph.D. in Public Policy and Economics from the University of Michigan in 2018, and joined The George Washington University in August 2018. His research is in public finance with a specific focus on the behavioral responses of taxpayers to tax policy. In recent research, he investigates the degree to which taxpayers should be allowed to claim tax deductions by measuring the extent to which taxpayers use deductions to avoid paying taxes.

Anil Nathan is an economist with primary research experience in education and health, but also has interests in a variety of applied microeconomic and econometric topics. He also uses impact evaluation techniques in his research. His teaching interests include microeconomics, econometrics, impact evaluation, and the economics of education.

Pao-Lin Tien is assistant professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the Department of Economics at George Washington University. Professor Tien received her Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis, and earned her B.A. in Mathematics-Economics from Wesleyan University. Prof. Tien most recently worked as a research economist at the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and was Assistant Professor at Wesleyan University. Professor Tien’s research interest focuses generally on empirical macroeconomics. She has publications and working papers in the area of international economics, monetary economics, business cycle fluctuations, and forecasting.

