Newswise — Crossings at the U.S. southern border have dropped over 40% in the three weeks since President Biden announced new asylum restrictions. U.S. agents are apprehending fewer than 2,400 migrants daily, down from 3,800 at the beginning of June.

This decrease marks the lowest level of illegal crossings since Biden took office. The Biden administration attributes the decline to a combination of tougher enforcement and expanded legal pathways for migrants.

Law

Cori Alonso-Yoder is an Associate Professor of Fundamentals of Lawyering at the GW Law School. Alonso-Yoder is nationally recognized scholar on immigration legislation and the impacts of state, local and federal laws on immigrant communities. She specializes on the health policy of immigration.

Alberto Benítez is a Professor of Clinical Law; and Director of GW Law’s Immigration Clinic. Professor Benítez is an expert in Immigration Law. Benítez supervises students that handle a variety of immigration law matters including representing noncitizens, writing comments to proposed federal regulations, and disseminating information to the public.

Immigration Policy

Elizabeth Vaquera is the inaugural Director of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute and an Associate Professor of Sociology and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. Vaquera's research focuses on vulnerable and diverse groups, particularly Latinos/as and immigrants. Her work has analyzed the character and importance of immigrant status, race, and ethnic identity in outcomes such as education, health, and emotional and social well-being. In addition to an extensive body of work published in leading peer-reviewed journals, Vaquera is the co-author of several books, the most recent of which, Education and Immigration, examines the educational experiences of immigrants and their children living in the U.S.

“We’ve seen in the last few months and the last few weeks that there’s a lot of threats towards asylum,” says Vaquera. “This has been in place for decades and decades now, so there’s new attempts to decrease who can come here, what are the grounds people can use to arrive to the United States under the asylum protections.”

Click here to see Vaquera discuss narratives surrounding asylum and DACA.

