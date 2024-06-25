Newswise — The Supreme Court is expected to rule this week on some high profile cases–including one on Idaho’s near total ban on abortion and emergency abortions.

The case in question focuses on a law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which was enacted by Congress in 1986 to ensure public access to emergency services regardless of the ability to pay.

If the court rules in Idaho's favor, Idaho and other states could override this law’s protections for politically disfavored populations and conditions as well as treatments such as emergency abortions.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, professor emerita of health law and policy and founding chair of the Department of Health Policy at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a nationally known health law expert who has written about the Supreme Court case and possible public health consequences In Health Affairs. Professor Rosenbaum also worked along with many other scholars on a public health amicus brief for the case.

Watch Professor Rosenbaum discuss the case In this video.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortions.

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the GW Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

