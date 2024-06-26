Newswise — Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, at least 14.7 million K-12 students nationwide were marked as chronically absent, as students returned to in-person learning after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, students continue struggling to transition back to the classroom. Parents have expressed concerns about the post-pandemic effects. Some are afraid to send their children to school for fear that their child may contract COVID-19 or spread their sickness to other students, causing those parents to keep their children at home until they deem it safe to return.

States are combating this issue with different approaches in hopes to better student lives, moving away from punitive approaches.

Dr. Mary DeRaedt is an assistant professor of counseling and human development, whose work also focuses on trauma, particularly with children and adolescents. Her work includes effective treatments for children and adolescents coping with trauma, anxiety, non-suicidal self-injury, depression, behavior disorders, and disordered eating. She can speak to mental health among K-12 students and how it impacts chronic absenteeism.

Jennifer Walsh is a clinical assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing and primarily teaches pediatrics and health assessment, while also teaching various labs and clinicals.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. As a former school nurse she can discuss chronic absenteeism and the post-pandemic effects.