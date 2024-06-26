Newswise — A recent report by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies reveals that only 21.4% of mid-level Senate staffers are people of color, significantly lower than the national average. The study also highlights that Black staffers are less likely to be promoted internally to top positions, with all current Black top staffers having moved from other Senate offices.

Eiko Strader is a sociologist who primarily studies gender inequality and public policy. Much of her work tries to understand how and under what conditions gender becomes relevant in predicting life chances. As part of her comparative research, Dr. Strader also studies the U.S. military because the Department of Defense provides extensive social benefits and strongly enforces Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policies. Through her research and teaching, Dr. Strader aims to contribute to the progress towards a more equitable future.

Ivy Ken is an associate professor of sociology who holds appointments in the Department of Sociology; Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program; Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration; and an affiliation with the Global Food Institute, the Global Women's Institute, and Africana Studies Program at the George Washington University. Professor Ken centers her scholarship on the social structures that contribute to problems such as racism, gender inequality and food accessibility. In addition, steeped in intersectional theory, she studies what practices and institutional arrangements constitute these social structures.

Imani M. Cheers is an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

