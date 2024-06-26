Newswise — WASHINGTON (June 26, 2024) – A new study out this week finds that protecting an additional 1.2% of the world's land as nature preserves would prevent the majority of predicted plant and animal extinctions. According to Reuters , “the world is racing to meet a goal to protect 30% of the world by 2030 to protect wildlife that is being decimated by climate change, pollution and habitat destruction.”

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary.

Kathy Hessler is the inaugural Assistant Dean for Animal Legal Education at the George Washington University Law School and Director of the Animal Legal Education Initiative. Dean Hessler has been a clinical law professor for 30 years and has been teaching animal law for 22 years. She is the first law professor hired to teach animal law full-time.

Robert L. Glicksman is a nationally and internationally recognized expert on environmental, natural resources, and administrative law issues. A graduate of the Cornell Law School, his areas of expertise include environmental, natural resources, administrative, and property law. Glicksman has published on the 30 by 30 initiative and spoke on the topic last year at GW’s Environmental and Energy Law program’s full-day symposium on the initiative.

