Newswise — WASHINGTON (June 26, 2024)—The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor. This decision continues to narrow the scope of federal public corruption laws. Justice Kavanaugh wrote “The lines aren’t always clear, especially since many state and local officials have other jobs.”

If you would like more context on the subject, please consider Jessica Tillipman, Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies and Government Contracts Advisory Council Professorial Lecturer in Government Contracts Law, Practice & Policy at the George Washington University Law School. Tillipman is an expert in Anti-Corruption & Compliance, anti-corruption, ethics, and compliance issues in government procurement, government contracts and white collar criminal defense.

Dean Tillipman serves as a Senior Advisor to the American Bar Association, International Anti-Corruption Committee, a Faculty Advisor to the Public Contract Law Journal, and an Advisory Board member of The Government Contractor.

