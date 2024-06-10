Newswise — Since Illinois Heart Rescue launched in 2012, the state’s cardiac arrest survival rate has more than doubled, and survival is almost 6% more than the national average due in part to partnerships with over 200 hospitals and emergency medical service systems, such as the Chicago Fire Department, along with broader community engagement and public training in CPR. Illinois is now a nationwide leader for equity in bystander CPR. Dr. Terry Vanden Hoek, an ILHR founder and professor of emergency medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, can provide context to the survival rate improvements statewide and in Chicago and the importance of learning CPR, particularly to address disparities in survival rates.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health Emergency Medicine
KEYWORDS
Cardiac Arrest CPR Community Outreach Survival From Sudden Cardiac Arrest Bystander CPR
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY