Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host an expert briefing for the media from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 7, via Zoom, featuring the co-directors of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.
Topics will include:
- United States v. Rahimi, now before the U.S. Supreme Court
- Policies that help prevent gun violence, including Extreme Risk Protection Orders—known as red flag laws—and firearm purchaser licensing laws
- Addressing the threat of firearms in domestic political spaces and armed insurrections
Featured experts:
- Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions and an associate professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Joshua Horwitz, JD, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions and Inaugural Dana Feitler Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Gun Violence Prevention and Advocacy in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Registration required: Please register here by 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 6, to receive the Zoom link and password. Questions may be submitted via the registration form or via chat during the briefing.
Resources:
- 2023 National Public Opinion Survey of Gun Policies
- CDC Provisional Data: Gun Suicides Reach All-time High in 2022, Gun Homicides Down Slightly from 2021
- New Report Offers Guidance on Implementing Extreme Risk Protection Laws as New Federal Funding Becomes Available
- United States v. Rahimi
- Questions and Answers on U.S. v. Rahimi, the Major Gun Case Before the Supreme Court During its 2023–2024 Term