Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions will host a webinar briefing on Wednesday, October 25 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss United States v. Rahimi, an upcoming Supreme Court case that has significant implications for public health, protections for survivors of domestic abuse, and gun safety laws across the country.

On November 7, the Court will hear arguments in Rahimi, which will determine whether the Second Amendment allows the government to prohibit persons subject to a domestic violence protective order from possessing a firearm.

Expert panelists will set the stage for the Rahimi case, outline the argument made in an amicus brief led by Center researchers, and take questions from attendees. Panelists will discuss the risks posed by armed abusers, and explain possible paths forward for the Supreme Court.

The conversation will be moderated by Kelly Roskam, Director of Law and Policy at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

Panelists include:

Shannon Frattaroli , Professor of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; core faculty member, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions

, President of Public Affairs, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and National Domestic Violence Hotline Natalie Nanasi, Associate Professor and Director, Hunter Legal Center for Victims of Crimes Against Women at the SMU Dedman School of Law

WHEN: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

