HARRISONBURG, Va. — The holiday season can be a time of great joy for many, featuring festive gatherings with family and friends, brightly colored decorations and lights, and time off from work and other routines.

However, the season can be a time of grief too, a reminder of holidays past that no longer include loved ones.

Debbie Sturm, a graduate psychology professor at James Madison University can describe what grief looks and feels like; how to recognize how and why it appears at the holidays; how to normalize the feelings; how to honor loved ones who have passed with old and new traditions; and how those who are grieving can care for themselves.

Sturm teaches in the doctoral counseling and supervision program. Her research areas include trauma, family systems and advocacy.

