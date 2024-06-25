Newswise — Kevin Schroth, associate professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, is available to speak about the recent RJ Reynolds v. FDA decision. He can also speak to the impact that recent SCOTUS decisions have on public health.

In RJ Reynolds v. FDA, the FDA won a crucial lawsuit that could pave the way for graphic and text warnings covering 50 percent of the front and back of all cigarette packs in the U.S.

“This was a shocking development for two reasons,” says Schroth, a core member of the Institute for Nicotine and Tobacco Studies. “First, the FDA has suffered a series of losses on this issue since Congress ordered it to implement graphic warnings 15 years ago. Second, the FDA’s most recent loss came from a federal court in Texas, and this appeal was before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which has treated administrative agency decisions harshly in recent years. Nevertheless, in this case, a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the tobacco industry’s arguments, holding that the FDA’s warnings were factually accurate and noncontroversial. Although further appeals are possible, if this decision stands, the FDA’s warnings could go into effect within the next two years.”

Schroth’s research focuses on how to use tobacco regulatory science to improve tobacco control policy. His research also covers how the tobacco control model can be applied in different areas like cannabis legalization. He co-authored a newly released textbook, Public Health Law in Practice. He previously served as an attorney with the New York City Health Department, directing tobacco control policy for the City. He also developed policies designed to reduce obesity and sodium consumption. Before joining the NYC Health Department, he worked in commercial litigation and served as a law clerk for judges in federal and state courts.

