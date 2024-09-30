Newswise — A Virginia Tech environmental security expert says there are lessons to learn in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene's disaster that can improve preparedness and community resilience.

“The tragic flood event in the southeast U.S. is a poignant example of the confluence of multiple factors, including development in floodplains, inadequate infrastructure maintenance and management, and the specter of climate change, whose compounding effect can amplify the disaster,” says Manoochehr Shirzaei, an associate professor of geophysics.

As global climate change continues to intensify, Shirzaei says the southeastern United States is also experiencing the effects of increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather patterns.

“The anomalously high precipitation linked to Hurricane Helene can be partially attributed to a warming atmosphere, which has an enhanced ability to retain moisture,” Shirzaei explains. “Both observational data and climate models suggest that the frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation events have been increasing and are projected to continue rising. This trend underscores the pressing need for adaptive strategies to mitigate the impacts of these intensified weather extremes, reflecting the broader global challenge of climate change.”

He also points to aging infrastructure as playing a critical role in amplifying the destructive effects of Hurricane Helene and heightening the associated disaster risks.

“Legacy systems, including levees, dams, bridges, roads, and electrical grids, were not originally designed to endure the growing severity of hurricanes exacerbated by climate change. As these structures deteriorate with time, their vulnerability to failure during extreme weather events increases.”

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida late last week, quickly turning toward the northwest, soaking Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia - killing dozens of people and leaving behind widespread flooding and destruction.

Shirzaei says a critical factor contributing to the Helene disaster is the widespread human tendency to establish settlements in floodplains, a phenomenon observed globally and a precursor to similar catastrophic events.

“Over the past few decades, the expansion of human populations into flood-prone areas has accelerated worldwide. Many of these vulnerable communities are located in river valleys or downstream of dams, areas particularly susceptible to sudden and significant water discharges, further exacerbating the risk of severe flooding.”

About Shirzaei

Manoochehr Shirzaei is an environmental security expert and associate professor of geophysics and remote sensing in the College of Science at Virginia Tech. His research interests include sea level rise, land subsidence, and flooding hazards. Shirzaei’s team at the Virginia Tech Earth Observation and Innovation Lab monitors and analyzes the environmental impact of hurricanes and creates flooding maps as well as other data to help first responders, policymakers, and the public locate the worst impact.

