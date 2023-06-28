The Mediterranean diet is ranked as one of the most healthful diets on the planet. The name derives from the geographical region surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, which among other countries includes Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and Tunisia, where this diet has been adopted for centuries. It incorporates different types of food that are mostly unprocessed plant food typically found in this area: fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, legumes, extra virgin olive oil, lean proteins, and ﬁsh.

“Diet plays a fundamental role in human health,” says Domenico Praticò, Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple, “and we recognize diet as a signiﬁcant factor directly involved with the resilience to or the risk of developing several chronic diseases.”

“Large studies have consistently indicated that individuals who follow this diet live longer and have a lower incidence of major chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases and Alzheimer’s disease,” Praticò says.

“Studies have also identiﬁed speciﬁc dietary patterns associated with the risk of cognitive impairment and the onset of Alzheimer’s dementia. For example, while the Mediterranean diet is associated with a slower decline in cognitive abilities, the Western diet adversely affects memory and cognition,” Praticò says.

