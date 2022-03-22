Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (March 22, 2022) — The 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting is back. The meeting will take place March 25-29 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston. The meeting will feature 300 educational sessions on the latest information on skin, hair and nails, presented by 950 world-renowned experts in the field of dermatology.

AAD’s first in-person meeting since 2019 is projected to have more than 14,000 attendees from 100 countries.

Media who meet the Academy’s Press Guidelines and would like to attend the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting must register on-site at the press office, located in Room 211 of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, March 25, or 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, through Monday, March 28. The press office phone number is (617) 954-3406.





