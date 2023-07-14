Dr. Abigail Basson, PhD, RD, LD, is a registered dietitian and NIH-funded Instructor in the Department of Nutrition with a secondary appointment with the Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. Abigail’s research goal is to identify mechanisms for targeted dietary manipulation of intestinal microbiota and inflammation that can be used as predictors or therapeutic modifiers of disease severity in patients affected with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). As such, her research integrates basic science and translational clinical research in IBD, combining clinical nutrition and translational methodologies to identify candidate dietary nutrients that will ultimately be translated to biomarkers associated with ‘person-specific’ therapeutic strategies. On the clinical component, Abigail has focused on implementing IRB-approved strategies to validate the findings derived from her mouse work and is currently the PI of a NIH funded, multidisciplinary diet intervention study in patients at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.