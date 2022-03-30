ALBANY, N.Y. (March 30, 2022) – It has been more than a month since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II. More than 10 million people have been displaced since the invasion began and hundreds have been killed.

Along with the heavy fighting on the ground, there’s also the secondary digital battlefield. Ukraine has mobilized IT experts, calling for volunteers who can defend against Russian hackers as well as prepare their own attacks to disrupt Russian infrastructure.

Experts at the University at Albany will discuss how cybersecurity and information sharing are shaping the Ukraine war during a Zoom webinar on Thursday, March 31 at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

UAlbany experts include:

Brian Nussbaum , an assistant professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. Nussbaum’s research focuses on cyber threats, terrorism and terrorism analysis, homeland security, risk and intelligence analysis, and critical infrastructure protection. He formerly served as a senior intelligence analyst with the New York State Office of Counter-Terrorism.

, an assistant professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. Nussbaum’s research focuses on cyber threats, terrorism and terrorism analysis, homeland security, risk and intelligence analysis, and critical infrastructure protection. He formerly served as a senior intelligence analyst with the New York State Office of Counter-Terrorism. David Rousseau , an associate professor of Political Science at the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy and associate professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. Rousseau’s research focuses on military conflict, shared identity, political development and foreign policy. He has served in a variety of capacities at UAlbany including as the former dean of the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs & Policy.

, an associate professor of Political Science at the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy and associate professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. Rousseau’s research focuses on military conflict, shared identity, political development and foreign policy. He has served in a variety of capacities at UAlbany including as the former dean of the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs & Policy. David Turetsky, a professor of practice at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. Turetsky has more than 35 years of experience in business, government and law. Immediately before joining UAlbany, he was based in Washington, D.C., where he co-led the cybersecurity, privacy and data protection practice at a global law firm. He was inducted into the Information Sharing Hall of Fame in 2020.

The discussion will be moderated by UAlbany Associate Vice President for Research and Economic Development Theresa Pardo.

About the University at Albany:

A comprehensive public research university, the University at Albany-SUNY offers more than 120 undergraduate majors and minors and 125 master's, doctoral and graduate certificate programs. UAlbany is a leader among all New York State colleges and universities in such diverse fields as atmospheric and environmental sciences, business, education, public health, health sciences, criminal justice, emergency preparedness, engineering and applied sciences, informatics, public administration, social welfare and sociology, taught by an extensive roster of faculty experts. It also offers expanded academic and research opportunities for students through an affiliation with Albany Law School. With a curriculum enhanced by 600 study-abroad opportunities, UAlbany launches great careers.

###