Muqtedar Khan, professor of political science and international relations at the University of Delaware, has been following the ongoing crisis involving Canada and India.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Khan said relations are spiraling toward a dangerous place in the wake of accusations made by Canada that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil. Also, he said, if the situation continues to devolve, it could have a major impact on India's relations with the entire Western world. Khan is an expert on issues surrounding U.S. foreign policy in the Muslim World as well as national security and counter-terrorism.