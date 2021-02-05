Join us for the upcoming release of How Principals Affect Students and Schools: A Systematic Synthesis of Two Decades of Research. The comprehensive study offers more precise evidence on the impact of principals on student achievement and other factors, and it identifies skills and behaviors by principals that are linked to benefits for students and schools.





Tuesday, February 16, from 1:00-2:00pm ET on Zoom.

​The lead researchers—Jason Grissom, Patricia and Rhodes Hart professor, Vanderbilt University; Anna Egalite, associate professor, North Carolina State University; and Constance Lindsay, assistant professor, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—will share highlights from this study.



A team of panelists will then reflect on the implications of the findings. They include: Carissa Moffat Miller, chief executive officer of the Council of Chief State School Officers; Michael Casserly, executive director of the Council of the Great City Schools, Hal Smith, senior vice president of the National Urban League, and Mónica Byrne-Jiménez, executive director of the University Council for Educational Administration.

Will Miller, president of The Wallace Foundation will moderate the panel.