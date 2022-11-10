Newswise — Yoav Dubinsky is a sports researcher and a former sports journalist with almost two decades of experience covering and researching local, national, and international sports. His interdisciplinary scholarship focuses on sports, nation branding, public diplomacy, and country image and especially how countries, cities, and communities try to improve their images and reputations through sports. As a journalist, he has covered hundreds of sports events around the world. Focusing on the Olympic Movement, Dubinsky has covered or researched the Olympic Games from Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo. He has been involved with the International Olympic Academy as a lecturer, a coordinator, and a student, using sports as a tool for inclusion in diverse international environments.





Quote on FIFA World Cup

“From nation branding and public diplomacy perspectives, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 became a symbol for sportswashing and corruption, yet it is also an historic moment as for the first time a sport event in such magnitude will be held in the Arab and Islamic world. Human rights organizations and critics of the competition scrutinize Qatar for its part in bribery scandals and corruption in soccer governing bodies, the number of deaths of migrant workers building stadiums, facilities, and infrastructure, anti-LGBTQ legislation, greenwashing and unprecedented public spending, and political affiliations with Iran and extremist groups. On the other hand, supporters of the event normalize the Qatari use of sports for soft power purposes by emphasizing its significance in nation building, reforms in migrant workers’ rights, the regional importance of a FIFA World Cup in the Middle East as a normalization tool, and often use whataboutism to blame critics of western hypocrisy and at times even of Islamophobia.“