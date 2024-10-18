Newswise — In recognition of World Mental Health Month, NAU assistant professor and licensed associate counselor Austin Guida (she/her) is available to discuss how parents and families can promote mental well-being and support their kids’ mental health.

Austin Guida can speak about:

How family relationships and dynamics at home can affect kids’ mental health

Signs to look for in kids who may be struggling with their mental health

When to consider clinical counseling for your kids

How to support kids during difficult times at home and at school

Pre-approved quotes from Austin Guida:

“Children aren't miniature adults; their mental health struggles manifest uniquely. What may seem like misbehavior or defiance is often a signal of emotional distress and reflects their difficulty in communicating their needs."

“Parents can support their children by modeling healthy emotional expression and creating an accepting environment that encourages sharing feelings without fear of interruption or rejection.”

About Austin Guida

Austin Guida is an assistant professor in the Department of Educational Psychology at Northern Arizona University, where she teaches courses in clinical mental health counseling, child and adolescent counseling, school counseling and more. Guida is certified as a licensed associate counselor in Arizona and as a national certified counselor by the National Board of Certified Counselors. Her research focuses on school counselor burnout, mental health in rural schools and changing family dynamics when co-parents divorce, among many other topics. Guida earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Arizona University, her M.S. in clinical mental health counseling from State University of New York at Oswego and her Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision at the University of Arizona Tucson.