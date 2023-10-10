Newswise — University of Delaware professor Stuart Kaufman says that the destructiveness of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel indicates not so much an Israeli intelligence failure as an Israeli military failure – Israeli troops failed to hold the line and were not prepared to reinforce.

"It presages a bigger failure to come," said Kaufman, a professor of Political Science and International Relations. "The pressure is on to destroy Hamas, but an invasion of Gaza will be extremely bloody for both sides and will never succeed in eradicating Hamas."

The situation also reveals a Biden Administration diplomatic failure, Kaufman said.

"Biden should now ditch the effort to reconcile Israel and Saudi Arabia, and instead push for a national unity government in Israel that brings Israelis together."

In addition to his expertise on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Kaufman studies U.S. national security strategy and international relations history. He is the author of the book "Modern Hatreds: The Symbolic Politics of Ethnic War."