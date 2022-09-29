Biography :

Computational chemist Christopher Hendon (aka Dr. Coffee) is an international expert on the science of coffee. He can talk about how to brew the best cup according to science. He authored the book, “Water For Coffee,” with Maxwell Colonna-Dashwood, a world champion level barista. Together, the two have won barista championships and transformed the art and science of espresso worldwide. Hendon studies material properties that emerge from chemical imperfections. His work on these defects has applications in energy storage and conversion. Collaborating with colleagues from across disciplines, he’s looking for ways to create new designer materials that reduce the dependence on precious metals. His coffee research has become a permanent fixture in the university. The Oregon Coffee Laboratory is a public laboratory where Hendon studies the electrical properties of coffee extracts. He continues to work with and support local businesses, while maximizing his research impact within the coffee industry.