Brian Smith

Director, Oregon Center for Optical, Molecular and Quantum Science University of Oregon

Brian Smith’s research focuses on experiments in quantum optics and quantum information science. His group studies entanglement in optical systems and their application to both fundamental and applied science and has performed experiments that build directly on the work of the three 2022 Nobel Laurates.

Quote on Nobel Prize in Physics

“I am extremely excited by the announcement this morning for the Nobel Prize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger. Their pioneering experimental efforts that probed the fundamental nature of entanglement in quantum systems of light, namely photons, now underpins the emerging field of quantum information science, which is at the forefront of modern applied science and technology.”