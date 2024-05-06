Newswise — Most equipment used in lawn care and landscaping is simple and straightforward to use. However, if it is not operated carefully, it has the potential for accidents and injuries.

“Proper lawn equipment safety is not just about protecting yourself, but also those around you,” said Mike Goatley, a professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist. “By following safety guidelines, you not only prevent injuries but also ensure the longevity of your equipment. Proper handling and maintenance not only protect you from harm but also enhance efficiency and effectiveness.”

To make the equipment safer and to reduce the number of mishaps, it’s important to follow general safety rules:

Receive training prior to operating a machine.

Use personal protective equipment and protective clothing for personal protection.

Never allow additional riders on machines. Most machines are designed only for one person — the operator.

Ensure that no bystanders are present.

Refuel the equipment only when its engine is turned off and cold.

Turn off the engine and remove the switch key when the equipment is parked or left unattended, or when troubleshooting, unclogging, and repairing a machine.

Make sure that all safety guards and shields are in place and intact prior to operating a machine.

Equip all tractors with rollover protective structures.

Display a slow-moving vehicle emblem on lawn care equipment that is taken on roadways.

Maintain proper speed.

Avoid operations on steep slopes to prevent equipment rollover.

Additionally, personal protective equipment is important for lawn equipment because it helps prevent injuries and ensures the user's safety. Wearing personal protective equipment while operating lawn equipment can reduce the risk of accidents and long-term health issues, Goatley says.

Personal protective equipment includes:

· Protective glasses or goggles to shield the eyes from debris.

· Hard hats to protect from bumps and falling objects.

· Gloves to protect hands from cuts, abrasions, and skin irritations.

· Protective devices for ears.

Continuous exposure to high noise levels can cause hearing loss, and workers should be protected from outdoor power equipment noise. Hearing loss may occur when one is exposed to noise levels of 85 decibels or greater continuously. The sound level and the sound pressure level double for every 3 dB and 6 dB rise in sound level, respectively.

The safe exposure period halves for every 5 dB rise in sound level. In other words, if the allowable exposure time to a noise level of 90 dB is eight hours per day, it goes down to four hours per day when one is exposed to a noise level of 95 dB.

Don’t operate yard or lawn equipment if:

· You have health issues.

· Extreme weather conditions exist.

· Air quality is poor (and you lack proper protective equipment).

· Sun exposure is extreme.

While it is impossible to control the weather, it is possible to protect the human body. When working in the cold, one should dress appropriately to keep warm. For example, bulky clothes, such as a snowmobile suit, may not be appropriate when working in the cold.

In hot, humid conditions, people may lose a significant amount of water due to excessive perspiration. Under these conditions, people must drink enough water to compensate for the loss and to maintain normal body temperature. Working in high temperature and high humidity conditions may also cause the body to overheat quickly due to reduced evaporative cooling resulting from reduced sweat evaporation.

It is also important to wear protective clothing for the sun and, if allergic to bees, wasps, hornets, and/or yellow jackets, to take safety precautions.

“Do everything you can to protect yourself from the harmful effects of repeated exposure to the sun, especially the generous use of sunscreen,” Goatley says.

For additional information, view Virginia Cooperative Extension’s publications on lawn equipment safety.

