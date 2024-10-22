Newswise — Recent polling data reveal that 73% of adults feel anxious about the 2024 U.S. election.

It’s a natural reaction made worse by social media algorithms, but science offers ways to mitigate it, said Petros Levounis, chair of psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

"Every election cycle brings a flare-up of anxiety," Levounis said, "but this year feels particularly intense."

He attributed this heightened tension to several factors, including predictions of a close race and the still-growing influence of social media.

The survey data supports Levounis' observations. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) reported that 68% of U.S. adults considered the 2020 presidential election a significant source of stress, up from 52% in 2016. This stress affected 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents.

Polls the APA conducted in April showed 70% of adults feel anxious about current events happening around the world, and 67% were already feeling election-related stress.

The rise of digital platforms has created what Levounis calls "political echo chambers." These algorithmic bubbles feed users an endless stream of information that aligns with their existing views, further entrenching their beliefs and exacerbating polarization.

"Instead of fostering understanding," he said, "social media often thrives on division."

For many, the anxiety stems from a sense of powerlessness. In a nation of over 335 million, it's easy to feel that one vote barely matters. Levounis said escaping this sentiment requires a shift in perspective.

"Voting isn't just about the immediate outcome," he said. "It's about fulfilling our responsibility as citizens and participating in the democratic process."

The barrage of news and heated discussions can leave people feeling overwhelmed. Levounis recommended a multifaceted approach to managing election-related stress. First and foremost, he emphasized the importance of self-care.

"Exercise, maintain a healthy diet and prioritize good sleep," he said. "These fundamentals of physical health have a profound impact on our mental well-being."

This advice aligns with the survey findings, which show that 53% of adults identify stress as having the biggest impact on their mental health, followed by sleep at 40%.

For those finding themselves consumed by election news, Levounis suggested experimenting with a "digital detox." Taking a 24- to 48-hour break from social media and news consumption can provide a much-needed respite from the constant updates and speculation.

Navigating relationships with those holding opposing views presents another challenge. Levounis advocated for a measured approach.

"You don't have to get to the bottom of every disagreement," he said.

When conversations become heated, he recommends staying on the surface, changing the subject, or finding common ground where possible.

"Don't destroy relationships over political differences," he said.

While anxiety about potential outcomes is natural, Levounis urged people to avoid catastrophizing. He reminds us that the nation has weathered transitions of power before, and democracy has proven resilient.

However, he also emphasizes the importance of recognizing when anxiety crosses into more serious territory.

"If your worries are interfering with daily life – affecting sleep, work, or relationships – it may be time to seek professional help," Levounis said.

The survey revealed that 24% of adults have talked with a mental health professional in the past year, suggesting that many may be struggling without support.

For most, however, the anxiety will prove temporary.

"The impact of the election is significant,” Levounis said. “But it will pass.”