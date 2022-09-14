Renee Irvin

Associate Professor, School of Planning, Public Policy & Management; Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management Program Director

University of Oregon





Quotes from Renee Irvin for use:



“Billionaire Barre Seid recently gave his $1.6B fortune away to a nonprofit funding conservative causes including resistance to climate change initiatives. The Chouinards’ gift to 501(c)(4) Holdfast Collective, together with Jeff Bezos’ $2B Earth Fund, will allow them to go beyond the normal 501c3 limits on lobbying/advocacy, and aggressively fund campaigns, media pushes, and any other social movement-building and policy innovations that could result in significant progress on climate change mitigation.”



“This level of influence is in the hands of the billionaires – their prior success as entrepreneurs allows them now to be policy entrepreneurs.”



“Patagonia’s history of giving for grassroots environmental activism can now scale up in a big way. Grassroots activists are as needed as ever before, but the 501c4 action from an organization this large can have an effect at the legislative level.”