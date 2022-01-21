Cervical cancer is a preventable cancer caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV). According to Rachel D. Adams, M.D., a board certified OB-GYN with Metropolitan OB-GYN, Mercy’s Family Childbirth and Children’s Center, black women are twice as likely to die from cervical cancer than women of other races or ethnicities.

"There's concerns about access to care and there's concerns about finding our cancer at a much later stage," Dr. Adams said.

Signs for all women to look out for are bleeding after intercourse, in between cycles or during menopause. Bleeding doesn't necessarily mean you have cervical cancer, but it's a good reason to consult your doctor.