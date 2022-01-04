Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing start-up Theranos, was found guilty of four of 11 charges of fraud on Monday, after a closely watched trial that lasted nearly four months. A jury determined that she deliberately misled investors.

Todd Haugh, associate professor of business law and ethics and the Arthur M. Weimer Faculty Fellow in Business Law at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, is available to comment on the verdict and future sentencing.

Haugh’s research focuses white collar and corporate crime, business and behavioral ethics and federal sentencing policy, exploring the decision-making processes of the players most central to the commission and adjudication of economic crime and unethical business conduct.

He can discuss: