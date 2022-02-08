Prof. Michael Yang is the Vice-President (Research & Technology) and Yeung Kin-Man Chair Professor of Biomedical Sciences in City University of Hong Kong. He received his BSc from Xiamen University and PhD from University of Toronto, and postdoctoral training at the Scripps Research Institute, California. His research interests focus on studying cancer biology and developing novel technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic applications. Since joining CityU in 1994, he has trained more than 40 PhD students and 30 postdocs in his laboratory, published over 280 peer-reviewed papers, and obtained 33 patents. He has been awarded the K. C. Wong Foundation Award in 2003, the Chunhui Scholar Award by the Ministry of Education in 2004, the Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Award in 2006, the Hong Kong Technological Achievement Grand Award in 2007, the Natural Science Award by the Ministry of Education in 2015, and the Wuxi AppTech Life Science and Chemistry Award in 2016. He holds honorary professorships in Zhejiang University, Army’s Medical University, and Institute of Microsystems of Chinese Academy of Science. He currently also serves in various HKSAR government agencies including the Research Grants Council, the Innovation and Technology Fund, the Health and Medical Research Fund, and the Hong Kong Genome Institute. He has co-founded several biotech companies including Prenetics and Cellomics.

Prof. Yang is available to discuss his latest research on single cell analysis of cancer tumors at the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture on 18 February (1500 HKT). For more information or registration please visit the link here.