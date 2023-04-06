With the recent release of the Maryland Attorney General’s report on child abuse in the Catholic Church over decades in Baltimore, many people are asking what can be done to support victims and what can be done to prevent abuse in the first place.

Adam Rosenberg has been a strong advocate for social justice and a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves—especially abused children. He was the first male prosecutor to join the Domestic Violence Unit of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, and later prosecuted hundreds of cases involving sex offenders, stalkers and predators, child pornographers, and violent abusers as a member of the Sex Offense Unit.

Rosenberg frequently testifies, lectures, conducts audits, and runs workshops for youth-serving institutions on recognizing, responding to, and the importance of reporting sexual child abuse. Adam also consults, provides guidance, and gives presentations on the best practices of not for profits and child advocacy centers. Additionally, he frequently presents on building awareness and prevention of child abuse.

Rosenberg is the executive director for LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, which provides intervention and prevention for: child abuse, domestic violence, street violence, and elder justice for survivors, caregivers and communities.

He and his team have been on the front lines for decades responding to all forms of child maltreatment – crisis response for sexual child abuse, regional navigation to stop human trafficking, and bringing awareness and healing to children impacted by gun violence. They work with children, their families and caregivers, and community partners to build healthy and strong families, all to prevent, identify, respond and treat child abuse. They help to create policy for youth serving organizations and educate the greater community on strategies to prevent future harm as well. These efforts are intended to strengthen families in our community and help them move forward when abuse occurs. For example, Maryland’s CHAMP (Child Abuse Medical Providers) Network, housed at LifeBridge health, provides the best resources for doctors and nurses as they investigate and diagnose child maltreatment thanks to a deep bench of experts.

Rosenberg understands the immediacy of the media's ability to get the word out about important issues and is readily available for interviews. He also has members of his team who can be available for interviews.

For information, go to the Center for Hope website: https://www.lifebridgehealth.org/main/center-for-hope.

Also, April is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month.