Yoav Dubinsky

Instructor of Sports Business, University of Oregon Lundquist College of Business



Yoav Dubinsky’s research focuses on sports, nation branding and public diplomacy, especially in the context of the Olympic Games. Focusing on the Olympic Movement, Dubinsky has covered or researched the Olympic Games from Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo. He has also been involved with the International Olympic Academy as a lecturer, a coordinator, and a student, using sports as a tool for inclusion in diverse international environments. He regularly publishes on sports diplomacy.



