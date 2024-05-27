Newswise — Recent global events have sparked a need to reassess the risks of shipping navigation. By harnessing the power of autonomous technologies and enusuring better systems integration, the industry could support safer and smoother navigation.

Manoeuvring and controlling cargo ships is a nuanced and surprisingly complicated task that can have disastrous consequences when it goes awry – as the world saw from recent events in the Baltimore harbour and the Suez Canal.

Tensions are also growing in the Baltic Sea as oil tankers sailing from Russian harbours are refusing to engage with pilots and other authorities tasked with safe transit.

These issues demand that we re-assess the risks of navigation in the area, and renew strategies to ensure safe maritime shipping in the Baltic sea.

Professor Valdez Banda is working on the development of risk-based alternatives, to design systems that properly integrate sensors, artificial intelligence and navigation technologies and information to make shipping safer and more efficient.

Such systems could provide enhanced technical support to the ships’ crew during the execution of tasks related to navigational lookout. They would also support pilots to guide ships remotely and streamline the coordination of ship movements to reach the final destination safely.

“Autonomous maritime technologies won’t replace people. At most they will move people to safer, more convenient locations and enable them to focus on more safety critical tasks,” says Valdez Bana.

Background

Professor Valdez Banda studies maritime safety and the advent of autonomous shipping and smart shipping services. His team is working on systems for managing risks and controlling the safety of vessels, as well as investigating how national organisations can help coordinate ship traffic, especially in winter sailing conditions.

Areas of expertise:

Maritime risk analysis and safety management

Ship collisions

Autonomous shipping

Winter navigation operations, particularly in the Baltic

https://research.aalto.fi/en/persons/osiris-valdez-banda