Hurricanes and typhoons are battering highly populated areas as extreme weather events, flooding, power outages and more natural disasters unfold.
Expert Quotes:
David Zierden is a research associate at Florida State University’s Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies and serves as state climatologist for Florida. He is available to speak to media about the forecasted La Niña conditions and their likely impacts in Florida and the southeastern U.S.
“The El Niño/La Niña cycle is one of the main drivers of year-to-year climate variability across Florida and much of the Southeast. Despite being far removed from the Pacific Ocean, Florida is the state most affected by this fluctuation in sea-surface temperatures. The cold waters during La Niña in the tropical Pacific usually bring an active hurricane season followed by warmer and drier conditions during Florida’s dry season from November to April. This is the third consecutive year of La Niña, which led to a record hurricane season in 2020 and high activity in 2021. The onset of drought and increased wildfire activity usually accompanies La Niña, but the state has avoided these impacts in the last two years. We may not be so lucky going into this third consecutive year.”
According to Brian Tang, an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences at UAlbany, dry, sinking air in the tropical Atlantic has not been conducive for thunderstorm clusters to form into hurricanes.
He still expects this hurricane season to be a busy one.
“Typically, the Atlantic hurricane season does not get going in earnest until around now. August, September, and October are usually the busiest months of the hurricane season. One long-range outlook indicates that hurricane activity might start picking up toward the middle part of this month, so that would be right on cue,” Tang said.
“The switch can flip in a hurry once that dry, sinking air goes away, and conditions get more conducive for hurricane formation.”
Kristen Corbosiero, an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, agrees that the large-scale factors are still in place for an active peak season over the next month.
“The dry, dusty air over the Atlantic has really squashed any disturbances coming off of Africa thus far. But things can change quickly, so stay tuned and be prepared.”
Brian Tang
Kristen Corbosiero
Corbosiero is interested in understanding the physical processes responsible for the formation of hurricane rainbands and secondary eyewalls, and how tropical cyclones respond to, and evolve in, vertical wind shear.
Isaac Ginis
Ginis' research has resulted in pioneering advances in modeling of the tropical cyclone-ocean interactions that have led to significant improvements in hurricane intensity forecast skills. He essentially proved that ocean temperature is the most important factor in hurricane intensity and power.
Gabriel Filippelli
Professor Filippelli is a biogeochemist, focusing on the flow and cycling of elements and chemicals in the environment.
Amir AghaKouchak
His research focuses on natural hazards and climate extremes and crosses the boundaries between hydrology, climatology, remote sensing.
Eric Rignot
Dr. Rignot works to understand the interactions of ice and climate, in particular to determine how the ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland will respond to climate change in the coming century and how they will affect global sea level.
Isabella Velicogna
Professor of Earth System Sciences at the University of California Irvine and a Faculty Part time at NASA/Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Professor Velicogna uses novel geophysical methods and satellite remote sensing techniques to understand the physical processes governing ice sheet mass balance and the hydrologic cycle of high latitude regions.
Matthew Rigby
Professor in Atmospheric Chemistry at the University of Bristol
Professor Matt Rigby's work examines sources of greenhouse gas emissions, which involves assessing ongoing atmospheric measurements.
Richard Pancost
His research investigates long term climate change and addresses what we can learn by comparing the sudden and dramatic changes in today’s climate with the changes in climate from millions of years ago.
Stephan Lewandowsky
Professor Stephan’s research explores people’s responses to misinformation, propaganda and fake news. As a result of his work in climate science he was appointed Visiting Scientist at the CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere laboratory in Tasmania.
Tommaso Jucker
Dr. Jucker’s research explores the processes that shape the structure, diversity and function of the world’s forests, with a view of predicting how these will respond to rapid environmental change and how this in turn will impact society.
Paul A. Howard-Jones
His research is focused on issues at the interface of cognitive neuroscience and educational theory, practice and policy. He applies diverse research methods in order to understand learning processes and their potential relevance to educational learning.
Kate Hendry
Her research covers chemical oceanography – the changes in oceans and sea water nutrients caused by melting ice in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, as a result of climate change.
David Gordon
Dr. David Gordon is a global specialist on how deprivation is measured. He is currently exploring the links between climate change and poverty.
Robert J. Warren II
His research focuses on how species interact in a changing climate. He is not only interested in how habitat drives individual species distributions, but how habitat drives the interactions between species within and across these distributions.
Shao Lin
Dr. Shao focuses her research in assessing the impacts of various environmental and occupational exposures, including climate change, extreme weather, disasters, and outdoor and indoor air pollution and toxicants on human health.
David Vogel
David Vogel has written extensively on both environmental management and government regulation. In 2017, he received the Elinor Ostrom Award from the American Political Science Association in recognition of his lifetime contribution to the study of environmental policy.
Morgan Schaller
Dr. Schaller studies the history of the Earth system and changes in the climate over long timescales. In recent research published in Science, Schaller identified an extraterrestrial impact as the likely trigger for the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), a rapid warming of the Earth caused by an accumulation of atmospheric carbon dioxide 56 million years ago.