Hurricanes and typhoons are battering highly populated areas as extreme weather events, flooding, power outages and more natural disasters unfold.

Expert Quotes:

David Zierden is a research associate at Florida State University’s Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies and serves as state climatologist for Florida. He is available to speak to media about the forecasted La Niña conditions and their likely impacts in Florida and the southeastern U.S.

“The El Niño/La Niña cycle is one of the main drivers of year-to-year climate variability across Florida and much of the Southeast. Despite being far removed from the Pacific Ocean, Florida is the state most affected by this fluctuation in sea-surface temperatures. The cold waters during La Niña in the tropical Pacific usually bring an active hurricane season followed by warmer and drier conditions during Florida’s dry season from November to April. This is the third consecutive year of La Niña, which led to a record hurricane season in 2020 and high activity in 2021. The onset of drought and increased wildfire activity usually accompanies La Niña, but the state has avoided these impacts in the last two years. We may not be so lucky going into this third consecutive year.”

According to Brian Tang, an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences at UAlbany, dry, sinking air in the tropical Atlantic has not been conducive for thunderstorm clusters to form into hurricanes.

He still expects this hurricane season to be a busy one.

“Typically, the Atlantic hurricane season does not get going in earnest until around now. August, September, and October are usually the busiest months of the hurricane season. One long-range outlook indicates that hurricane activity might start picking up toward the middle part of this month, so that would be right on cue,” Tang said.

“The switch can flip in a hurry once that dry, sinking air goes away, and conditions get more conducive for hurricane formation.”

Kristen Corbosiero, an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, agrees that the large-scale factors are still in place for an active peak season over the next month.

“The dry, dusty air over the Atlantic has really squashed any disturbances coming off of Africa thus far. But things can change quickly, so stay tuned and be prepared.”

Corbosiero and Tang are available to offer insight on this year’s Atlantic hurricane season via phone or live/recorded interviews. UAlbany also has an on-campus television studio available for satellite interviews.

