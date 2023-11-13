Chikungunya virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and has emerged as a global health threat with over 5 million cases. Symptoms of chikungunya range from fever, rash, and headaches to debilitating joint pain for months or even years. The alarming issue is this virus was once endemic to tropical and subtropical regions of Africa, Southeast Asia, and parts of the Americas but is now spreading to new geographical areas.

Treatment for this disease includes rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications for pain and fever so the recent FDA approval of the first chikungunya vaccine is truly an advancement in the standard of care for this debilitating disease with limited treatment options.

For expert commentary on the impact of this vaccine in the global community, Daniel Parker, PhD, associate professor of population health & disease prevention at the UC Irvine Program in Public Health is available for comment.

Dr. Parker can comment on several different angles, such as vector control, of this trending topic due to his ongoing infectious disease research all over the world.