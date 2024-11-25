Newswise — A West Virginia University expert is sharing money saving tips for families looking to make holiday food go further. With a little creativity, Gina Wood with the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program says there are ways to use leftovers instead of tossing them while also keeping your family from groaning “turkey again?”

The advice couldn’t come at a better time since the average Thanksgiving dinner will cost West Virginians about $69.88 this year, according to the website GOBankingRates, compared with the national average of $56.93.

Quotes:

“Get creative. Leftover turkey is obviously delicious on sandwiches, but try it in omelets, enchiladas and tacos. Mashed potatoes can be used as a topping for shepherd’s pie. Leftover cranberry sauce makes a tasty topping for your morning oatmeal or in a yogurt parfait.

“Making homemade stock is an easy and delicious way to use up leftovers and scraps you can’t use in other recipes. Just find a recipe online and adapt it to ingredients you have on hand. Once you’re finished, freeze the stock or can it in a pressure canner. You can reach out to your local Extension office with any canning or other food preservation questions.

“For more ideas, check out free smartphone apps, like SuperCook, Yummly or Cooklist. You tell the apps what ingredients you have in your pantry, and they generate a list of recipes from those items. You also could ask a generative AI like ChatGPT to come up with a recipe using the ingredients you have on hand.

“Keep in mind, leftovers stored in the refrigerator are only safe to eat within three to five days. If you want to keep them longer, they will keep between two to six months in the freezer.” — Gina Wood, Extension specialist and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program coordinator, WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program

WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program’s work is supported by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.