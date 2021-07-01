Dr. Angela Hattery, a professor of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Delaware, can comment on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's overturning of Bill Cosby's rape conviction and his recent release from prison.

She argues that although the overwhelming story of Black men raping white women is one of injustice for Black men, the overwhelming story of men of power, even Black men, is one of injustice for all women.

Dr. Hattery is an expert on all forms of gender based violence, including sexual and intimate partner violence. Her research includes both quantitative analysis of national datasets and qualitative research that incorporates in-depth interviews – with both victims and offenders – that reveals the causes and consequences of sexual and intimate partner violence.