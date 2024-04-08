Newswise — Many who suffer from seasonal allergies might be experiencing more severe symptoms this year due to the early start of spring. Rebecca Schapira, D.O., an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and an allergist with Carilion Clinic, provides insight on how to detect early allergy symptoms and prepare for their impact on your overall health.

“Our shifting climate has brought us an earlier start to spring. This means earlier tree pollination and therefore earlier development of allergy symptoms,” said Schapira. “Sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, and itchy or watery eyes are common symptoms.”

Over-the-counter allergy medicines are popular among those who suffer from allergy symptoms. Steroid nasal sprays are the first-line treatment for seasonal allergies in patients over age 4 but will take 2-4 weeks to achieve the best effect, so starting these medications about a month before your symptoms usually occur is advised,” said Schapira. Your local pharmacist can help you find the over-the-counter steroid nasal sprays in the medication aisle, as not all nasal sprays should be used long-term. “Antihistamines taken by mouth will work the same day, but in general are less effective at reducing nasal symptoms than steroid nasal sprays.”

For those whose allergies are more severe, Schapira suggests seeing a local allergist. “It is important to know what seasonal allergens you are allergic to. Testing can help identify your allergens, and then your allergist can work with you to individually tailor medications and develop a plan to help you stay outside.”

Symptoms of seasonal allergies can often be similar to those of a cold. Schapira offers insight on how to differentiate between the two.

“Environmental allergies are symptoms triggered by your immune system’s response to pollen or other allergens. These reactions are typically reproducible, and therefore predictable. Symptoms often last for several weeks,” she said. “On the other hand, a cold is due to a viral illness encountered by the immune system and is often accompanied by similar symptoms as environmental allergies, but may also be accompanied by a fever. Symptoms often last 1-2 weeks and then resolve.”

Schapira also says that allergens can change with age. “Seasonal allergies occur when the immune system identifies an environmental airborne allergen, such as pollen, as a foreign invader. It develops an allergic antibody against that pollen as a self-protective response,” she said. “With more advanced age, the immune system becomes generally less reactive, and therefore more tolerant of foreign invaders such as pollen. Alternatively, your immune system may not grow into this tolerance and begin reacting to pollen.”

- Written by Sarah Hern

About Schapira

Dr. Rebecca Schapira is an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and an allergist with the Carilion Clinic. She attended the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and specializes in allergy and immunology.

