Newswise — With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to think through ways to refine and elevate your Thanksgiving meal. Virginia Tech culinary and hospitality expert David Yanisko shares tips and tricks to ensure that your celebration is a success.

Create a stress-free holiday meal plan

“The key word is plan. For Thanksgiving, give yourself most of the week to thaw a turkey if frozen (in the refrigerator), peel and trim vegetables, make the pies, etc. Doing some work on the prep list each day cuts down on time spent in the kitchen on Thanksgiving day, so you can spend more time with your family and guests,” said Yanisko.

Some dishes can be made ahead, easing the chaos of Thanksgiving day in itself. “Salad, pies, gravy, and stuffing or dressing can be made a day or two ahead. Potatoes can be premade into a casserole,” he said. “I have never done this, but a friend of mine roasts the turkey one day ahead and carves the bird once it is rested. On Thanksgiving Day he warms the turkey on a platter in an oven with turkey stock and butter on top.”

Yanisko also suggested making a batch or two of cocktails before guests arrive. And he encouraged people on turkey-duty to take advantage of turkey sales. “I’ve been seeing frozen turkeys on sale for as low as $0.39 a pound.”

Ideas for cocktails and wines

When it comes to seasonal cocktails, Yanisko recommended a cranberry mule, amaretto sour, sangria with white wine and cider, or a spritz with Aperol and cider. “Make these in batches, so guests can help themselves to a pour rather than you worrying about mixing individual drinks.”

“If you do want to pair wines with your holiday menu, ask for help at your favorite wine shop. They have the knowledge to make some great pairing picks. Most sommeliers give you at least three options per pairing of a low-cost, mid-range, and more expensive wine. Oftentimes ,they may have a bottle or two available for tasting as well,” said Yanisko. “Ultimately you should drink the wine you enjoy, regardless of the 'rules.'”

Not every drink should be alcoholic though. “Mocktails have gained popularity in recent years. A festive mix of (apple) cider or white grape juice, some citrus, and herbs such as sage and rosemary with sparkling water or kombucha to top it off, would be a great nonalcoholic option," said Yanisko.

How to store leftovers



After the meal is complete, there is likely going to be food left over. Yanisko said there are several things you can do. “One thing I always do is make a delicious turkey stock from the leftover carcass(es) from Thanksgiving day. It will add great flavor to anything. I also stick to classic turkey pot pie, utilizing turkey stock and leftover turkey and vegetables.”

Keeping puff pastry in your freezer will speed up the process when you want another turkey pot pie, Yanisko said. “I have also made cottage pie as well using the turkey pie mixture and leftover mashed potatoes as the topping, instead of a pie crust.”

Here is Yanisko’s turkey stock recipe:

Ingredients:

Turkey carcass

4 to 6 oz. vegetable trimmings such as onions, celery, carrot, shallot, and garlic

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. black peppercorns

Instructions:

Arrange turkey carcass(es) in a stock pot deep enough to hold the turkey, vegetables, and water to cover. Once the carcass is in the pot, cover with cold water by 2 inches. Put the pot on a burner set to medium-high heat. You want to bring this to a boil. Once a boil is reached, turn the heat to low. Using a ladle or large spoon, remove any foam and grease that has risen to the surface. Add your vegetable trimmings, herbs, and peppercorns. You only need a few ounces here A splash or two of leftover white wine wouldn’t hurt at this point, either The stock needs to simmer — very slowly — for about an hour. There should barely be any bubbling. You can monitor it throughout its cooking time and ladle off accumulated foam or fat that has risen while the stock cooks. Once an hour is up, taste the stock. It should be rich in roasted turkey flavor. If it isn’t, allow it to cook longer Once you are satisfied with the flavor, shut off the heat and let the stock rest for 10 minutes before you strain it. Once you are ready to strain, place a large container under a sieve or colander and pour or ladle the stock through the sieve and into the container. Refrigerate.

"I like to make multiple 1-quart containers of stocks for convenience and to keep some in the refrigerator and some in the freezer," said Yanisko.

About Yanisko

David Yanisko brings over 20 years of experience in independent restaurant operations and post-secondary culinary arts and hospitality management instruction to his role as associate professor of practice in the Howard Feiertag Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.

