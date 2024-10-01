Newswise — The Biden administration's lawsuit against TikTok for violating children's privacy rights isn't just another tech spat—it's a potential game-changer in protecting children online. The landmark case accusing TikTok of gathering personal information from users under the age of 13 without their parent’s permission could spark a global reckoning on kids' online safety.

According to Tulane University tech ethics and legal expert Muira McCammon, the case is a bellwether for the future of children’s digital rights and whether the U.S. will strengthen lax data laws to make Big Tech accountable for any potential harm against younger users.

“This TikTok lawsuit isn't just about one company's missteps—it's a watershed moment for children's digital rights. It signals that even tech giants aren't above the law when it comes to protecting minors online. The outcome could redefine how social media platforms handle young users' data globally, setting new standards for digital responsibility in an age of constant connectivity.”

McCammon can discuss:

The vulnerability of U.S. data privacy laws emphasizes the need for stronger regulations to protect young Americans online.

How the proposed Kids Online Safety Act, passed by the Senate, will strengthen reporting mechanisms and push social media platforms to disclose how they use minors' data. This new transparency alone may not drive real change in corporate practices.

How the legal battle between TikTok and the government underscores the ongoing power struggle between children seeking online freedom and parents striving to shield them from the perils of constant connectivity and targeted advertising.

How the case may trigger investigations into data handling practices at other companies and incentivize platforms to prioritize children's safety to maintain their user base, particularly among younger demographics.

McCammon is an assistant professor of communication at Tulane University School of Liberal Arts.

