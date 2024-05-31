Newswise — Donald Trump, who was just convicted of 34 felony counts in a hush money trial, is exploiting the very justice system he denounces, according to Donald Nieman, a professor of history and provost emeritus at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Trump has used our legal system to achieve delays in the case against him in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents, and the case in Georgia over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, said Nieman.

“His attorneys have exploited rules and procedures in our legal system to delay both cases for months, ensuring that voters likely won’t know the outcomes when they go to the polls to elect a president in November.

"Don’t be hoodwinked by Trump’s self-serving and baseless attacks on a legal system designed to ensure – not weaponize – justice.”