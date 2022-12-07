Newswise — Elon Musk’s success at Twitter will be shaped by his ability to reassure users they are reading credible information, says a Virginia Tech expert in communications.

“The world is watching as Musk learns what social media experts have known for a long time: Social media innovation is fun; Social media governing is hard '' says Virginia Tech expert Megan Duncan, assistant professor in the School of Communication. “Credibility icons, like the blue check, are incredibly important and are part of the norms of any platform — something users expect. Their absence can cause confusion, and changing the meaning of the symbol causes chaos.”

Duncan’s research focuses on social media and credibility indicator icons, like the blue check.

“Regardless of the system of heuristics that Musk adopts, history and communication research has taught us that Twitter will be most likely to succeed if it provides the audience a way of knowing the credibility of information without taking additional actions. Requiring a user to click an information icon or to click through to the bio of an account is a step many people won’t take,” says Duncan.

Background

Duncan has conducted a number of studies on social media platforms and credibility icons, like the blue check.

Some key takeaways from her research: