Ulrich Mayr

Robert and Beverly Lewis Professor in Neuroscience, University of Oregon Neuroscientist

Ulrich Mayr studies the aging of the mind and brain changes in psychological functioning. He can talk about the impacts of brain games, like Wordle or crossword puzzles, on brain health. Mayr was part of a review panel of the world’s top neuroscientists and psychologists that looked at brain games. According to him, any activity that is fun and engaging and social is good for brain health. Playing active games, rather than watching TV, can have positive mood affects. However, one should not do it as an antidote against cognitive aging or dementia.



